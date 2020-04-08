Worried about asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, Selangor to carry out ‘mass tests’

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will undertake Covid-19 “mass tests” in several areas beginning on Friday to assist the health ministry.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the effort represented a strategy of the state’s Special Committee on Covid-19 following the detection of positive cases among individuals who were asymptomatic (people who are infected but do not exhibit symptoms).

“The high number of Covid-19 cases in the state is certainly cause for concern, but I am more worried about these asymptomatic cases.

“Therefore, we will increase the number of tests.

“Based on the advice of the Selangor Health Department, two or three places have been identified for these ‘mass tests’.

“We anticipate that 1,000 to 1,200 screenings will be undertaken,” he told reporters here today.

Amirudin added that with more tests undertaken, infection trends in certain locations could be monitored and containment measures tightened.

“Based on our records of all cases, more than 225 asymptomatic cases have tested positive,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked about the arrest of a Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) councillor, who had recently defied the movement control order (MCO), Amirudin said the local authority will be taking disciplinary action against the man concerned.

Last Friday, the councillor, along with three friends, were detained by the police for playing badminton at a multipurpose hall in Section 25 here.

Earlier today, Amirudin had flagged off a “Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung” (GPMS) convoy to provide food packs for about 1,700 students at institutions of higher learning, who could not return to their hometowns following the imposition of the MCO.



