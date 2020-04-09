No ‘business as usual’ even if MCO ends, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the public will still have to abide by certain regulations after the movement control order (MCO), currently in place until April 14, is lifted.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said certain SOPs would need to be followed post-MCO.

For example, he said, large gatherings such as convocations where many people crowd together in a single location will not be allowed.

“It has already been announced that large public gatherings are banned, even if the MCO ends,” he said.

Adding that other preparations would be made if the MCO is extended, he said: “We’ll cross that bridge first, then I will answer.”

But there has been no word yet on whether the health ministry will extend the order, implemented on March 18, he said.

“We have not even discussed it at the special Cabinet meetings held every morning.

“God willing, after receiving advice from the health ministry, the government will make a decision,” he said.

He said the National Security Council had already put out SOPs for public movement in red, orange and green zones. These will be discussed in further detail tomorrow, he added.

Under the MCO, public movement is banned except for essential purposes such as to obtain food, medicine or healthcare services.

Non-essential businesses are also closed.

