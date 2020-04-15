PKR suspends women’s chief for meeting Azmin, Zuraida

PETALING JAYA: PKR has suspended the membership of its women’s chief Haniza Mohd Talha for allegedly meeting two party leaders who have allied themselves with the Perikatan Nasional government.

Haniza was said to have met former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Zuraida Kamurddin at a hotel in Damansara on Feb 24.

Azmin and Zuraida were sacked following their involvement in the so-called “Sheraton move” which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and the emergence of the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Haniza, who is currently a Selangor executive councillor, confirmed receipt of her suspension letter.

She told FMT her suspension took effect on April 6 but said she had only received the letter two days ago.

Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, who was recently sacked from the party, claimed that “more than 200 members” were given letters of suspension and termination on April 1.

She said the grounds of dismissal in the letters given to members, including herself, were vague and deprived them of defence.

Ema, who is also known as Ratu Naga, is said to be an ally of Azmin. Yesterday, she thanked Haniza for teaching and guiding her during her time as a party member.

She has two weeks to appeal against her sacking as a member of PKR.



