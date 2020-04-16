Anwar pays tribute to the PAS of old

GEORGE TOWN: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today paid tribute to the PAS of old, saying the party was not as bad as it was touted to be, save for attacks made by its current leadership.

He said despite the attacks, he held the Islamist party in high regard, especially the late leaders Fadzil Noor and Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, whom he described as “very dear and good friends”.

“I will not forget the goodwill of PAS leaders when I was in a lot of hardship. PKR was formed with the blessings and tremendous support of Fadzil,” he said during a Facebook session with his fans.

“Tok Guru (Nik Aziz) was also a close friend. Although I am not a PAS member, he always prayed for me to be a successful prime minister.

“So, I am not going to slam PAS, for it is a party with a glorious history.

“But yet I don’t agree with the current treachery (khianat) and its president’s statements,” he said in reference to PAS being part of the Perikatan Nasional government.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, said he would often defend PAS when delivering lectures in the US and Europe when people asked him about the party’s “Taliban-esque” character.

He said he would often reply that PAS was a good party that operated within the confines of the Federal Constitution and the law.

Anwar said he was not in agreement with PAS over the issue of hudud.

“Whatever it is, I will never agree that PAS is driving the country to destruction, far from it,” he said in response to a question posed by a fan on Facebook.

Anwar’s fallout with PAS leaders was apparent before the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in February.

PAS leaders were quick to dismiss calls for Anwar to be made prime minister after Dr Mahathir Mohamad quit. The party eventually swept into federal power when Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition government was formed.

PAS has often seen Anwar to be in cahoots with its enemy, the DAP.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



