Jawi conducts first marriage via video conference

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple have solemnised their marriage in a ceremony held via video conferencing, in a first for the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi).

The ceremony was for newlyweds Muhammad Don Haadi Don Putra and Nahdatul Aishah Mohd Shariff.

Jawi director Mohd Ajib Ismail said the matter was in line with a new ruling that gives flexibility on marriage ceremonies through video conferencing.

However, Mohd Ajib said other matters such as applying for a marriage permit for a couple who had not yet received their marriage permit, marriage registration, divorce, reconciliation and pre-marital course were postponed until the movement control order is lifted.

The minister for religious affairs, Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri also posted about the couple’s wedding ceremony on his Facebook page.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



