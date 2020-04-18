Ramadan bazaars go online in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Two e-commerce platforms are being introduced by the Selangor state government for its Ramadan e-bazaar programme, Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said today.

Grab Selangor and the Selangor Platform (PLATS) were the two special e-commerce platforms.

Amirudin said the state government had identified 77 collection centres, consisting of 10 local authority halls and 67 restaurants, that would supply food for Ramadan throughout Selangor.

Walk-in purchases would not be allowed, he said.

“The food will be delivered by our delivery partners, such as Grab, Bungkusit, Mr Speedy, Zepto Express and MatDespatch, and the centres will comply with the social distancing rules and strict cleanliness practices.

“Traders have received the typhoid injection, as required by the health ministry and the local authorities,” he said in a statement here today.

The e-kitchen concept only serves as a collection centre and no cooking activity would be done at these centres, he said.

“In encouraging traders to participate in the programme, the state government also offers easy financing without interest to eligible small traders with financing of between RM3,000 and RM5,000 through Hijrah Selangor,” he said.

Amirudin added that the state government also provided digitalisation incentives worth RM600,000 to encourage traders to participate in the e-bazaar initiative.

He said the digitalisation initiative was a catalyst to help the people of Selangor to adapt to life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



