More parts of KL come under enhanced MCO

PUTRAJAYA: The government has declared more areas in Kuala Lumpur to be subjected to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), which effectively prohibits residents from venturing outdoors at all times for two weeks.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakon said the latest areas are in the northern part of the capital as well as the neighbourhoods surrounding the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang.

However, the market will remain open.

Ismail said the EMCO will be in place from today to May 3, involving eight parcels:

Parcel A: Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel B: Jalan 6/3A dan 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel C: Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel D: Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel E1: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D

Parcel E2: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D

Parcel E3: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B

Parcel F: Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar

“Residents are advised to be calm and cooperate fully with health ministry officers and follow all instructions,” Ismail said during his daily Covid-19 security briefing today.

