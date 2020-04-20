Returning Sarawakians to be quarantined at centres, not home

KUCHING: The Sarawak disaster management committee has tightened its regulations for those returning from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan, making it compulsory for them to undergo a 14-day quarantine at centres instead of at home as previously announced.

The committee’s chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said PCR tests would be run after the seventh day of their return.

“They will be allowed to return home and complete their remaining quarantine period there if their tests are negative,” he said in a press conference here today.

In his initial announcement on Saturday, Uggah said those travelling from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan would have to be quarantined at home and monitored by the health ministry.

However, he said today there had been positive cases detected among Sarawakians returning from the peninsula as well as from overseas.

“Therefore, the committee has decided to improve its SOP on this matter,” he added.

He advised those in Kuala Lumpur facing difficulties due to the pandemic to contact Rumah Sarawak for assistance.

As of today, he said, Sarawak had recorded six positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 414.

Of the six, four are being treated at Sarawak General Hospital while the other two are at Bintulu Hospital.

“A total of 105 new cases of persons under investigation were reported in the state today while 126 are still waiting for their lab test results,” he added.

Sixty-eight patients have been discharged. Sarawak’s death toll from the virus stands at 14.

