A RM135,000-a-day online gambling syndicate crippled

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled an online gambling syndicate which was making RM135,000 a day with the arrests of 25 Chinese nationals in a raid on a house in Ukay Heights, Ampang, here today.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director Mohd Zani Che Din said the raid around 11.15am was the result of a public tip-off.

He said the 25, including five women, aged 18 to 45, were from Jianxi and Guizhou, China, he said.

“All of them were found to be promoting gambling through WeChat and text message applications to customers in China as well as organising online gambling and betting games,” he said in a statement.

Zani said the games offered included “Lucky Draw Canada 28” and “Beijing 28”, based on “big” and “small” figures, by duping the targeted victims in China.

“The syndicate gave the impression that the games were easy to play, and punters had the potential to win big through the use of a QR Code for customers to try their luck.”

He said the investigation revealed that the syndicate had been operating for almost three months and that the premises were only used for gambling transactions from China using the Renminbi currency.

Zani said police seized the main computer, 19 laptops, 74 mobile phones and two routers in the raid.

“Those arrested and the items seized were taken to the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters for further investigation,” he said.

