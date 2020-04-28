Single mum jailed 30 days for breaching MCO wants sentence revised

PETALING JAYA: A single mother has gone to the High Court to revise her 30-day jail term for violating the movement control order (MCO) two weeks ago.

B Lisa Christina, who has a six-year-old son, pleaded guilty to the charge and the magistrate imposed the custodial sentence on April 21. She is currently serving her jail term.

Those found flouting the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations are liable to a maximum fine of RM1,000, jail of up to six months, or both.

Lawyer A Srimurugan has said imposing a jail term for MCO offenders is optional.

The Selangor Legal Aid Centre is taking up Lisa’s case, with a revision application to be heard before a High Court judge in Shah Alam tomorrow.

Lawyer Rajpal Singh will argue her case.

Court papers filed on April 22 and sighted by FMT revealed that Lisa is seeking a review of her case, citing a disparity in sentencing by the same magistrate on the same day for a similar offence.

Lisa said she was charged together with two others who were only given the maximum RM1,000 fine.

She committed the offence at Taman Subang Mas in Subang Jaya at about 5pm on April 12.

She was freed on police bail after the investigation but hauled up to court later to face the charge.



