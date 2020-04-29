Police inspector in rape probe charged with trafficking Mongolian women

KLANG: A police inspector who was accused of raping two Mongolian women today claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to a charge of trafficking for sex.

Hazrul Hizham Ghazali from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters, is charged under Section 13(f) of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act, for abusing power in exploiting the two women aged between 20 and 36 years old.

The alleged offence took place between April 10 and 11 at a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

Hazrul, who is represented by lawyer Shah Rezal Abdul Manan, faces a jail sentence of between three to 20 years or a fine.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar granted him a RM20,000 bail. The court has set June 17 for mention.

Hazrul was previously arrested for alleged rape on the two Mongolian women.

Authorities also investigated the case for human trafficking claims.

He was later freed on police bail and suspended from the force.

