Construction sites will be closed if workers have Covid-19, warns FT ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories ministry will shut down any construction sites in the city centre under its by-laws if developers and contractors fail to ensure their site workers are free from Covid-19.

Minister Annuar Musa said he had also noticed that the quarters provided by contractors for their site workers are dirty.

“There are regulations that they do not follow.

“DBKL (City Hall) wants to remind the contractors and developers to follow the guidelines and not to compromise with the workers’ health.

“We will impose fines and shut down the construction sites if they fail to do so,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook today.

He said 27 Covid-19 cases had been detected at the Pavilion Embassy construction site in Kuala Lumpur.

Annuar said the health ministry will place other workers on quarantine if any such cases occur.

“If that is the case, the contractors or developers will have to pay for the quarantine and Covid-19 test costs.

“DBKL and CIBD (Construction Industry Development Board) will be monitoring the sites at all times,” he added.

The health ministry said today that they had detected a new cluster with 28 cases at a construction site on Jalan Ampang.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



