1 death, more recoveries in Covid-19 fight

PUTRAJAYA: One new death today took the country’s Covid-19 toll to 106, with 30 infections recorded over the past 24 hours bringing total cases to 6,383.

The latest casualty was a 47-year-old man who was admitted to a private hospital on March 15 before being transferred to Hospital Sungai Buloh the next day. He died on May 5.

However, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 83 patients were also discharged, taking total recoveries to 4,567 or 71.55% of all cases.

He said 1,710 patients continue receiving treatment, with 24 in the intensive care unit and eight in need of respiratory assistance.

