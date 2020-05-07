Speaker rejects Shafie’s bid for motion of confidence on Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has rejected the letter sent by Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal seeking a motion of confidence on former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the Dewan Rakyat holds its one-day sitting later this month.

In a letter to Shafie sighted by FMT, Ariff said the motion was not in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution which concerns the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint the prime minister.

“Therefore, I will not allow the motion to be brought to the sitting,” he said.

The letter, dated May 5, was addressed to Shafie and titled under Standing Orders 21 (1) and 27 (3) of Parliament.

Ariff earlier confirmed with FMT that he had received the letter from Shafie.

In the letter, Shafie had asked the speaker to allow a resolution stating that Mahathir still has the majority support of MPs to be appointed as prime minister.

However, he said his motion was in no way to diminish the constitutional authority of the king to appoint a prime minister.

Mahathir resigned from the top post on Feb 24 on the back of a political crisis that saw Pakatan Harapan’s fall from the federal power.

He, too, is seeking a motion of no confidence against his successor Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a letter to Ariff, Mahathir asked him to allow a resolution stating that Muhyiddin does not have the majority support of MPs to be appointed as prime minister.

In a separate letter, Mahathir is also seeking a motion to retain Ariff as Dewan Rakyat speaker until Parliament is dissolved.

