Guards to undergo compulsory screening after shopping mall cluster identified

PETALING JAYA: The government has made it compulsory for all foreign security guards to undergo Covid-19 screening, following the emergence of a new cluster involving guards at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because security guards especially at shopping malls would come into close contact with the public.

“The security guards are the ones who will check the visitors’ temperatures. They come into contact with many people especially supermarkets where people do not need to register their names,” Ismail said during his daily briefing on security measures under the movement control order (MCO).

MCO is set to expire on May 12.

Ismail said the government was waiting for the health ministry to advise it on whether MCO should be extended.

On May 1, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced an easing of MCO, allowing most businesses to reopen under strict guidelines to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Usually, the government will announce (whether to extend MCO) three days before the end of a phase,” he added.

Interstate travel

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people have been allowed to travel between states after getting approval through the government’s Gerak Malaysia app.

Ismail said authorities have set up 98 roadblocks to monitor the movements.

Today, 70,538 travel permits have been issued in Perak, Johor and Kelantan to allow people to go back to their hometowns ahead of Hari Raya celebrations this month.

A total of 54,151 permits have been issued in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang, while 77,836 issued in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu.

Interstate travel is prohibited after May 10, except for health and family emergencies as well as work purposes.

