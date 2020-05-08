Speaker okays Dr M’s bid for no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has accepted the proposal by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a motion of no confidence against his successor Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement, he said he had accepted the proposal in line with Standing Order 27(3).

Ariff had earlier rejected another proposal submitted by Mahathir, the Langkawi MP, for him to remain as speaker until Parliament is dissolved.

He said the motion would not be allowed to be brought to the sitting on May 18 as it was against Standing Order 27.

Mahathir had written to Ariff asking him to allow a resolution stating that Muhyiddin does not have the majority support of MPs to be appointed as prime minister.

Mahathir resigned from the top post on Feb 24 on the back of a political crisis that saw Pakatan Harapan’s fall from federal power.

During the crisis, Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



