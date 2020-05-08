Taxi company boss charged over FB post on MCO cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Big Blue Taxi Service founder Shamsubahrin Ismail pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today on two charges related to his Facebook post criticising the prosecution of those who breach the movement control order (MCO).

On the first count, Shamsubahrin, 54, was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act with improper use of network for uploading a video on his Facebook on April 20.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, or up to a years’ jail.

On the second count, he was charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for making statements “with intent to cause, or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public”. The charge carries up to two years’ imprisonment and fine.

Lawyer Mohd Haijan Omar, representing Shamsubahrin, in pleading for a lower bail amount, said his client had stage four cancer and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

The court released him on a bail of RM14,000 for both charges, and fixed June 10 for mention.



