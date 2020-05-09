Almost all businesses in Sarawak to reopen from May 12

KUCHING: Almost all economic sectors in Sarawak will resume operations from May 12, the state disaster management committee said today.

Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas, who is deputy chief minister, said procedures had been prepared and sent to all parties involved.

“Those who want to resume their economic activities have to inform their respective disaster management committee.

Uggah said the decision was implemented after taking into account economic aspects for the benefit of all, and did not mean that the Sarawak government viewed the health aspect lightly .

He said social media reports that all roadblocks had been lifted were not true. “For Sarawak, the movement between districts is still prohibited,” he said. Roadblocks were placed at district borders and the public still required police permission for movement between districts.

