Over 1,000 trying to ‘balik kampung’ turned back at state borders

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said over 1,000 commuters attempting to return to their home towns ahead of the Raya celebrations were told to turn back.

He said police stopped a total of 1,175 who tried to cross state borders “with this same excuse”.

“They ‘wanted to balik kampung’,” he said in his daily briefing here today.

He said he was surprised by such attempts as the government had advised against it.

“There is no need to travel to another state to return to your home town,” he said.

MORE TO COME

