Riza may turn witness against stepfather Najib in 1MDB case

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial today indicated that his stepson Riza Aziz could be a witness to give evidence against the former prime minister.

“There is a new development. We have information that Riza may be added to the witness list,” ad-hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

He said Riza had also indicated his readiness to give evidence for the prosecution.

“We may have to alter the prosecution’s witness lists,” he added.

Riza was recently given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the Sessions Court over five counts of money laundering amounting to US$248 million.

Sri Ram had said this would be subject to the Hollywood producer fulfilling his side of the bargain.

He said an agreement was reached between the prosecution and the accused, which would see the return of millions of ringgit to the government.

The decision sparked a war of words involving former attorney-general Tommy Thomas, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and current AG Idrus Harun.

Najib is facing four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds, as well as 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

So far eight witnesses have given evidence in the trial which started last August.

Najib’s counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is expected to continue cross-examining the ninth prosecution witness, former 1MDB CEO Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

The hearing resumed after a six month break and several postponements due to the movement control order.

