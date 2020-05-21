7 Kedah PPBM division leaders express support for Dr M

GEORGE TOWN: Seven PPBM division leaders in Kedah today expressed their support for Dr Mahathir Mohamad, whose party chairmanship has been a subject of intense debate of late.

In a joint statement, the seven division leaders condemned the “malicious attacks” and the calls to sack Mahathir and his son, Mukhriz, who is the party’s state chairman.

The seven divisions are Merbok, Kubang Pasu, Alor Setar, Kulim-Bandar Baharu, Pokok Sena, Jerlun, and Langkawi. There are 15 PPBM divisions in Kedah.

Mahathir is Langkawi MP while Mukhriz is Jerlun MP.

“We regret the action of certain individuals, including those in the Supreme Council, who appear so eager to support the party president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin,” the statement read.

“These people were even willing to propose a motion to sack Mahathir and Mukhriz (as Kedah party chief). This is highly unethical and has to be opposed.”

The leaders said Mahathir’s post as chairman could not be disputed as he had kept his post unchallenged in the last party polls.

PPBM has three parliamentary and six state seats in Kedah. Recently, Mukhriz resigned as menteri besar after losing majority support. This came after four PPBM assemblymen sided with Perikatan Nasional and two PKR assemblymen quit the party, tilting power to PN.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



