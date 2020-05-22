DAP man blames Dr M for fall of PH govt

PETALING JAYA: A DAP central executive committee member today blamed Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the political crisis leading to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) fall from federal power in February and the subsequent collapse of state governments led by the coalition.

Ronnie Liu, who had openly criticised the former prime minister in the past, said there would have been no trouble if Mahathir had handed over power to Anwar Ibrahim.

Likewise, he said there would have been no problems if Mahathir had not resigned, and had heeded the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and if the veteran statesman had not proposed a unity government minus PH and other political parties.

“In the end, the PH government fell because of a power grab by those in Tun M’s party,” he said, referring to PPBM.

In a Facebook post, he made specific reference to former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and president Muhyiddin Yassin.

He added that it had been PPBM which had rejected the suggestion for anti-hopping laws which would have prevented the collapse of state governments in Johor, Melaka, Perak and Kedah.

“Tun M is the reason for the fall of PH, and he has yet to admit his mistake and apologise to the people.”

PPBM pulled out of PH after Mahathir resigned as prime minister in February, triggering a crisis which saw the king appointing Muhyiddin as prime minister to head a government comprising Umno and PAS.

Liu’s remarks follow the circulation of an audio recording of PH’s final meeting in February during which ministers and party leaders openly clashed over the question of Mahathir’s tenure as prime minister.

The two-hour recording of the presidential council meeting on Feb 21 revealed two factions, one insisting on a clear timeline for Mahathir to step down for Anwar and the other saying that talks about the transition of power had undermined the coalition’s credibility.

