PM tests negative for Covid-19 after contact with positive case

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for Covid-19 after coming into contact with an individual who has tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said, however, that Muhyiddin will have to undergo quarantine for 14 days beginning today.

It said Muhyiddin was exposed to the virus while chairing a post-Cabinet meeting at his office on Wednesday.

“One of the officers in attendance has been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

“Muhyiddin will be quarantined at home. All those who attended the meeting have been instructed to go for screening and self-quarantine for 14 days beginning today,” it said.

The PMO added that social distancing and strict health measures are observed at all times at the prime minister’s office.

