Membership of Dr M and MPs ‘automatically nullified’, clarifies PPBM man

PETALING JAYA: A PPBM Supreme Council member has clarified that Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Maszlee Malik and Amiruddin Hamzah were not sacked but had their party membership “automatically nullified”.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan said membership of the five MPs was terminated based on their own actions in joining the opposition bench in the Dewan Rakyat when it sat for one day on May 18.

“There isn’t any other party in the world that allows its MPs to sit on different benches than the party. Whether you’re a big leader or a normal member, everyone must sit with the party,” he said in a statement today.

In calling on members to unite and strengthen the party, he said the contributions of leaders should be appreciated and acknowledged but also used as a foundation to carry PPBM forward.

The five were informed of their termination from PPBM in separate letters today.

Mahathir was the chairman of the party while his son, Mukhriz, was deputy president and was set to contest for the president’s post. Syed Saddiq was the youth wing’s chief.

Maszlee was the former education minister under Pakatan Harapan while Amiruddin was the deputy finance minister.

The notices of automatic termination are the latest in a tussle between two factions in PPBM, one led by Mahathir and the other by party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



