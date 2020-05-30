Aide tells what Zahid said to Dr M on day of Sheraton move

PETALING JAYA: A press secretary to Dr Mahathir Mohamad has shed some light on a meeting the former prime minister had with several political leaders on the day of the “Sheraton Move” that led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The aide, Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeedin, posted some remarks about a photograph that has been circulating, which shows Mahathir at a meeting on Feb 23 attended by leaders of six Malay-based political parties.

Those seen in the photo are PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Abang Johari Openg, Warisan president Shafie Apdal, PKR’s then deputy president, Mohamed Azmin Ali, and GPS chief whip Fadillah Yusof.

Adam Mukhriz said the party leaders had gathered after a meeting of the PPBM Supreme Council, at which the party’s leaders had agreed to give Mahathir a week to decide on the party’s direction.

“It was at this time that Zahid brought Tun some documents, as though to show that he was not guilty (of corruption charges), Adam Mukhriz wrote in a Facebook posting. “Tun Mahathir replied, ‘What are you showing this to me for? Give it to the court and let the court decide’.”

Adam said Mahathir had also told the various party leaders that there was no need to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and that he did not want to join their meeting at Sheraton that night.

The following day, Mahathir resigned as prime minister.

The picture has been circulating online with a claim that Mahathir had wanted Malay political leaders to be reunited, and that Mahathir had never mentioned not wanting to work en bloc with Umno.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



