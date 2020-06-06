Get yourself tested for Covid-19 first, barbers told

KUALA LUMPUR: Barbers and hairdressers have been encouraged by a trade association to voluntarily undergo Covid-19 tests prior to resuming their services on Wednesday to give the public additional assurance.

Malaysian Bumiputera Barbers Association president TN Winda Mohd Tahir said voluntary screening would be in addition to other security and hygiene measures such as social distancing and the use of facemasks and sanitisers.

“Screening would be more reassuring for the public, but given the high cost (of the test), the association hopes there are some parties willing to help these entrepreneurs so that they can be certified as healthy,” he said.

Winda said most barbers and hairdressers were currently setting appointments with clients to avoid crowding at their premises.

He added that barber and salon trade associations were also seeking special assistance from the government, as they have been financially impacted after not being allowed to operate for almost three months since restrictions under the movement control order were enforced.

Malaysian Hairdressing Association president Michael Poh said hairdressing services did not pose a high risk to customers and would be safer than other services if protocols were properly observed.

He said: “Seven associations got together and discussed with the ministry of international trade and industry for the reopening … and the government listened to our voice, it’s a good thing…if we’re not open, we’re not going to survive … a lot of companies will close down and we’re going to be jobless…if you adhere to the SOP, you should be fine.”

The seven associations are the MHA; Bumiputera Hairdressing Association (Buha); MBBA; Hairdressing Skills Development Association (HSDA); Malaysian Indian Hairstylist Empowerment Association (Mihass); Malaysian Indian Hair Dressing Salon Owners Association (Mindas); and the Selangor and Federal Territories Indian Hairstylists Association (PJRISWP).

