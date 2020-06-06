PH might back independent candidate at Chini polls, says Fuziah

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) might throw its support behind an independent candidate in the coming Chini by-election, after having announced earlier today that it would not contest.

While conceding the coalition’s decision, Pahang PH chief Fuziah Salleh said the coalition will support efforts to stand against Umno.

“It is highly possible that we will support an independent candidate that we feel is fitting and according to our liking. We will support (an independent candidate) in order to fight Umno. PKR’s decision to not field a candidate doesn’t mean that our people will pull the handbrake immediately,” she told FMT.

Fuziah, who is PKR Pahang chairman, said the party’s Pahang chapter had already decided to contest the seat but had to follow the decision of the PH central leadership. She said the decision to not contest did not come out of “fear” of Barisan Nasional.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had said earlier today that the safety and health of voters were still a concern despite safety and hygiene procedures having been worked out.

The Chini seat fell vacant on the death of Abu Bakar Harun of Umno on May 6. He had been re-elected to the seat with a 4,622-vote majority against PAS and PKR in the 2018 general election.

The Chini state constituency is part of the Pekan parliamentary constituency, whose MP is former prime minister Najib Razak.

Nomination day is June 20.

