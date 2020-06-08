Hotel group denies 1,000 Langkawi hotel rooms booked in an hour

PETALING JAYA: The country’s main hotel association has refuted a news report that hotels in Langkawi received 1,000 room bookings within an hour of the prime minister’s announcement that domestic tourism will be allowed after June 10.

In a statement, the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) said the Astro Awani report, quoting Langkawi Tourism Association CEO Zainudin Kadir, had stunned members of the public, tourism agencies and hoteliers.

It also questioned the association’s membership and source of data.

“A quick search on the internet revealed a defunct webpage offering investment and stock exchange, banking and business consulting services. among others. Its Facebook page is also inactive,” said the association.

It also said Kedah and Perlis MAH chairman Eugene Dass and member hotels in Langkawi had confirmed that no such numbers of bookings had been made.

“Instead, the said news caused much anxiety and concern among hoteliers and their employees as to how such flawed information could spread through reputable news agencies.”

Established in 1974, MAH represents over 1,000 hotel members in Malaysia spread across 13 states.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



