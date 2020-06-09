We can’t accept any more Rohingya refugees, says senior minister

PUTRAJAYA: The government said today it will not allow Rohingya refugees, especially those who fled from Cox Bazar, to remain in the country.

Cox Bazar is a refugee settlement in the southeast coast of Bangladesh.

In questioning some of the tactics used by the refugees, senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it “made it difficult” for Malaysian authorities.

Ismail said the foreign ministry had been asked to discuss with Bangladesh the possibility of deporting the refugees to either Cox Bazar or Bhasan Char Island in the Gulf of Bengal.

He also said the foreign ministry would discuss with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to have them sent to a third country.

“We can’t welcome any more Rohingya refugees and we would feel better if signatories to the 1951 Refugee Convention accepted them,” he said at his daily press conference.

