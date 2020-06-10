Only 2 new Covid-19 cases with one death

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today announced two new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest number of cases since the MCO was implemented.

This brings the infection tally to 8,338, with 1,206 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 39 recoveries were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 7,014 or 84.1 % of the total number of infections.

“There were no community cases within Malaysians,” he said during the press conference.

Noor Hisham said to date, five Covid-19 patients remained in intensive care units (ICU) across the country, with no case requiring breathing aid.

He also announced one additional death, bringing the number of fatalities in Malaysia to 118.

