Senior citizen fined RM6,000 for drink driving

PORT DICKSON: A 71-year-old man was fined RM6,000 in lieu of six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for drink driving.

Magistrate Siti Huzaifah Abd Talib meted the sentence on Syed Mahmood Syed Nazimuddin after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Syed Mahmood was charged with driving a Mercedes Benz car while under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content reading of 211mg per 100ml which is above the permitted level of 80mg per 100ml, when stopped at Jalan Kampung Baru Sirusa here at 11.05pm on June 6.

The charge was framed under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides a fine of up to RM6,000 with the offender liable to imprisonment for up to 12 months upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi while the accused was not represented.

Syed Mahmood paid the fine.

