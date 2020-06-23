Education minister explains Wednesday start for schools

PETALING JAYA: Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin says Putrajaya decided to allow students sitting for major public examinations to return to school tomorrow so that his ministry would have a two-day space to improve any inadequacies in the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In an interview with several media representatives today, he said this was necessary as this was the first time the government would be introducing the SOPs for schools.

“If mistakes happen, we need to improve the SOPs,” he said.

“Our team will correct it on that day. We chose these two days so that we would have these weekdays if any improvements are needed for the SOPs.

“If we started on Monday, we would be open for five days straight with no space (for improvement).”

He said school would run on Wednesday and Thursday for Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Johor. For all other states, school will be held from Wednesday until Friday.

“In general, this is for strategic reasons,” he said, adding that it was a big operation to bring 500,000 students back to school.

However, he said the SOPs had been tested and found to work well.

He said the education and health ministries as well as the National Security Council were satisfied with the SOPs following several dry runs conducted at selected schools.

“To parents, do not worry,” he said, adding that sports activities and assembly would not yet be allowed.

He said the SOPs would continue to be evaluated based on issues that arise during the school sessions.

