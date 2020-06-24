Subang Jaya council president fails to strike out assault suit

PETALING JAYA: The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court has dismissed an application by the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) president to strike out a suit filed against her by a businessman who was assaulted when intervening in the capture of a stray dog.

It is learned that MPSJ president Noraini Roslan had made the application prior to the movement control order. She was represented by Manjit Singh Sachdev.

Businessman Koh Tat Meng had last year sued the council, Noraini and the MPSJ officer who “choked” him for assault and battery. He also named the Selangor government in his suit.

Based on an affidavit sighted by FMT, Noraini argued that the suit filed by Koh was baseless.

She said that Koh was being extreme in his actions, and that the suit could delay and impact the trial of Koh for obstructing a public servant.

She also argued that the suit was an abuse of the judiciary process.

However, magistrate Fatina Amrya Abdul Jalil struck out the application this morning.

Koh’s lawyer, Rajesh Nagarajan, said his client was happy with the decision.

“Noriani still has to defend herself and the actions of her subordinates,” he told FMT.

Koh had filed the suit in November following the “radio silence” over calls for action to be taken against the MPSJ personnel who manhandled him.

This was despite a video of the incident clearly showing the MPSJ officer, identified as Mohd Sadruddin Mohd Rosli, assaulting Koh.

In the incident, Koh attempted to intervene in MPSJ’s capture of a stray dog.

He claimed an MPSJ officer had pinned him against a car after he invoked Prophet Muhammad’s name several times in a bid to get the personnel to show compassion towards the animal.

On Oct 18, Koh claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court in Petaling Jaya to obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions.

Rajesh said that Noraini, MPSJ and the state government had been named as defendants as they were “vicariously liable” for Sadruddin’s actions.

