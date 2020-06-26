Spas, massage centres get green light to operate from July 1

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that spas, wellness and reflexology centres will be allowed to resume operations from July 1.

This includes massage services offered by masseurs from associations for the blind.

However, only Malaysian employees will be allowed to go back to work, with foreigners still barred for now, he said.

Employers must register their businesses with their local councils before resuming operations, while workers must be screened for Covid-19 before returning to work.

Ismail also said trade and travel fairs, as well as meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE), will also be allowed to be held from July 1.

A maximum of 250 people will be permitted at any one time at these events, with the usual standard operating procedures (SOPs) of registering visitors, temperature checks and social distancing practised.

He said the reopening of these sub-sectors was requested by the tourism, arts and culture ministry, and that this would stimulate the local tourism industry.

He also said Muslim staff members of foreign embassies will be allowed to conduct their Friday prayers at mosques from July 3.

Other Muslim foreigners are still barred from attending prayers at mosques, although this restriction might be loosened soon, he said.

