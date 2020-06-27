Ismail Sabri denies involvement in new party

PEKAN: Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob today refuted speculation on social media that he has joined or is involved in the establishment of a new party called Parti Reformasi Bersatu Negara.

The senior minister for security stressed that he is loyal to Umno which he joined more than three decades ago.

He said he has not been engaged in discussions with leaders linked to the new party.

“I live and die with Umno. If I leave politics, I will also stop being in Umno. There is no issue of me joining another party as the news is only to confuse the people.

“I only came to know about it yesterday when people asked me. I do not know whose party it is or how my name got dragged into it,” he told reporters after attending a “people’s gathering” in Felda Chini 3 here today.

He did not rule out the possibility that the rumours were being circulated to create a false perception that there was a problem in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

According to social media reports, Ismail Sabri is listed as the deputy president of the party, which would be chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Several ministers and leaders of other political parties are also mentioned.

