Umno Youth calls for ban on political book

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth has called for action against the author, editor and publisher of a book on Malaysian politics and alleged that the cover image was an affront to Malaysia’s coat of arms.

Youth wing leader Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the book, “Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, And Hope In New Malaysia” should be banned.

He had included a link to a Facebook page which features the book. Shortly after his posting, the page appearfed to have been taken down, and the link drew a blank.

The book cover image bears a resemblance to the national coat of arms, and features a naked child flanked by two tigers with humanoid faces stepping on a crocodile.

“Such action clearly shows the author of the book is belittling the dignity of the coat of arms and had insulted the symbol of the nation’s sovereignty,” Asyraf said in a Facebook post this evening.

He said stern action should be taken against the author, editor and publisher “if it is proven there was an intention to insult the nation’s official symbol”.

Asyraf said the publication of the book had shown that a 2016 decision to impose heavier penalties, including a maximum jail term of three years and a maximum fine of RM20,000 had not been enough to deter people from openly insulting such symbols.

The book, which was published this year, features articles by political analysts and journalists, and includes reports on the 2018 general election.

