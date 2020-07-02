Immigration officer among 16 charged with human smuggling

GEORGE TOWN: A group of 16 men were charged at the Sessions Court here today for being part of an organised crime group dealing with human smuggling.

They included an immigration officer from Kedah.

Thirteen of the men, aged 20 to 50, were Rohingya.

Those charged today, under Section 130V of the Penal Code, were accused of being part of an organised criminal group between September 2019 and June 17 this year.

They are Mohamad Jafnizal Mohammad Jafferi (the immigration officer), Syed Husen Syed Ahmed, Mohd Ayas Abd Hussain, Omar Rashid, Mohammad Rafik Abdul Kasim, Mohamad Ayub Sunail, Karim Oli Ahmad, Shamsul Alam Zakaria, [email protected] Hla Wing, Mohammad Rashid Mohd Shobir, Nor Mustafa Kaloo, Mohd Hashim Osi Rahman, Mohamad Zubir Abd Shukur, Nur Mohamed Mugul Ahmed, Mohiddin Mohd Rafiq and Amran Che Man.

No pleas were recorded. Sessions Court judge Norsalha Hamzah set Sept 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim prosecuted while lawyers Abdul Rahim Md Yusuf, Y Anbananthan, Mohd Rafiee Noordin, Naran Singh, Norizan Yaacub, V Parthipan and P Selvaraj appeared for the accused.

Earlier, it was reported that the Husen Maungdaw gang was part of a larger sweep by federal police, which culminated in the arrest of 111 people.

The others were part of the Geng Otong (Johor) and Geng Halim (Perak). They were detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Police say the gangs had allegedly smuggled people from Rakhine state in Myanmar, Indonesia and the Philippines.

