Those linked to Al Jazeera report summoned to Bukit Aman tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Those involved in the controversial Al Jazeera report on migrant workers have been called to Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department to give statements tomorrow morning.

In a press invite released today, police said those connected to the documentary “Locked Up In Malaysia’s Lockdown” by the satellite broadcaster will be called up for a statement.

“Those from Al Jazeera will be asked to be present,” it said.

On July 8, Bukit Aman CID deputy director (investigation/legal) Mior Faridalathrash Wahid was reported as saying that police had contacted several individuals and they would be called up to Bukit Aman and the Putrajaya district police headquarters for their statements.

He had said police would also call up a Bangladeshi man, known as Rayhan Kabir, involved in the documentary.

Mior further confirmed that police had recorded a statement by a social activist over a Facebook post on alleged mistreatment of refugees at immigration detention centres.

On July 7, Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said police will investigate Al Jazeera for defamation and improper use of network facilities, apart from sedition, over its report on undocumented migrants in the country during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He had also said the satellite network’s reporters would be called to give a statement.

He had described the report, which alleged racism and unfair treatment of illegal immigrants in Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19, as baseless and one-sided.

Huzir said no one would escape unpunished for trying to smear Malaysia’s image.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the report alleged that Malaysia discriminated against illegal immigrants and this was inaccurate. Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on Al Jazeera to apologise to Malaysians.

