Boiling point in Dewan after cheeky remark on skin colour

KUALA LUMPUR: New Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Harun’s first day on the job was marked by a comment on the skin colour of DAP’s Kasthuri Patto.

Kasthuri (PH-Batu Kawan) was speaking when Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) remarked that she was “dark, cannot be seen”. He asked her to “put on some powder”.

This led to Kasthuri’s colleague RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) urging Azhar to instruct the Umno man to apologise.

“You must have some order, you cannot allow him to use such language. I urge the speaker to make a ruling for Baling to retract his comments and to apologise,” he said.

But Azeez replied: “I am also dark, cannot be seen. So it’s not an issue. How can I retract if I am dark too?”

Azeez later retracted his remarks.

