Foreign workers only allowed in 3 sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign workers will only be allowed to work in three sectors as part of government efforts to help Malaysians regain employment after the economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Solahudin said the government had decided to allow foreign workers to work in the construction, agricultural and plantation sectors.

“In other sectors, we want the jobs to be filled by local workers. This will be part of our guidelines to reduce the intake of foreign workers,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also said some sectors were still paying a minimum wage of RM1,100 despite the regulated sum of RM1,200, adding that a bill will be tabled to standardise the payment.

Currently, foreign workers work in various sectors such as manufacturing and services.



