Residents question DBKL’s decision to rename Taman Rimba Kiara

PETALING JAYA: A residents’ association today questioned Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) decision to rename Taman Rimba Kiara, a park which has been the subject of a highly publicised court battle between the residents and DBKL.

DBKL renamed the park to Taman Awam Bukit Kiara to avoid confusion with another public park located nearby.

Stating that the park has been known as Taman Rimba Kiara for decades, the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents’ Association (TTDIRA) said that generations of families had used the park with no confusion about its identity or location.

“To us, this name change appears to be an attempt to alter the status quo of the ground situation despite the fact that the court process is ongoing,” it said in a statement.

“Is DBKL trying to escape the stigma of controversy and public anger connected to the development at Taman Rimba Kiara?

“Why is DBKL so intent on removing the word ‘Rimba’? Is it because it does not wish to acknowledge that there is an urban forest within the park area (or) is it because it plans to clear the forested area of the park?”

The court battle over the proposed development of the park between TTDIRA and DBKL started in 2017 and is awaiting judgment in the Court of Appeal.

The residents are against the proposed project, consisting of a 29-storey apartment block with 350 units of affordable housing, as well as eight blocks of service apartments and eight storeys of parking facilities.

The development is also the subject of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

FMT has contacted DBKL for comment.



