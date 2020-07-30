Pay quarantine cost or lose long-term visa, warns Immigration

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department today warned that it will revoke long-term visas of foreigners who refuse to pay for the cost of quarantine.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said those who refuse to pay for the cost are affecting the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

From July 24, the government has made it mandatory for the 14-day quarantine to be conducted at designated centres.

“Foreigners are required to bear the full cost of the quarantine,” he said in a statement.

Khairul said the long-term visas which could be revoked include spousal, work, expatriate and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visas.

“We advise all foreign nationals and locals to abide by the current rules and instructions and be aware of the latest announcements from government agencies on Covid-19 prevention measures,” he said.

He said action will be taken against those who do not comply with the rules and SOPs.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



