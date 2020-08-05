Pro-Proton policies a stumbling block, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Policies favouring Proton was a “stumbling block” to the development of the industry, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the policies had caused some major carmakers such as BMW to shift their operations to Thailand. Another reason was the tax imposed on imported cars.

The policies should be reviewed, he said. “Proton has been given special treatment by the government.”

On the development of electric cars, Wan Junaidi said the government was still studying the policies and laws.

He said unlike Shanghai where there are about 4.5 million electric motorcycles on the road, Malaysia needed to have the laws in place before allowing them.

Responding to a question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) on the RM20 million allocated for the “flying car” project, Wan Junaidi said he had no information on the matter.

“In Parliament, if I lie, I can be accused of confusing the house. I cannot say what happened to the money,” he said.

The “flying car” project was investigated by the Public Accounts Committee in June last year to find out if public funds were used for the project.



