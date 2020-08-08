Mahathir’s new party will split Malays further, says Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: No one can stop the formation of a new political party by any individual, said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin said anyone, including Dr Mahathir Mohamad, could set up a new political party as long as it meets the conditions set by the Registrar of Societies.

“In Malaysia, we have tens of political parties. Some are active and some are inactive. That is the right of individuals under the Federal Constitution,” he told reporters here.

Takiyuddin said he expected that the Malays would continue to be split if Dr Mahathir went ahead with his decision to set up another Malay-based political party.

“I’m not sure what is the purpose of Tun (Dr Mahathir) setting up another Malay-based party. My experience with Tun, he often raised the issue of Malays splitting up. He has supporters and the Malays will be increasingly divided,” he said.

Yesterday, Mahathir announced the formation of a new party that is not aligned to either Pakatan Harapan or the Perikatan Nasional. The new party, which is yet to be named, would have the same basis of struggle as PPBM which he co-founded. The aim was to fight corruption and kleptocracy, he said.

In Kuala Nerus, PPBM deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the new party would not jeopardise PPBM’s struggle. “I cannot see the direction of its (new party) struggle,” he told reporters.



