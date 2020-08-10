Kelantan gazettes land for Orang Asli settlements, farming

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has gazetted 1,644ha of land for settlement and agriculture for the Orang Asli community in the state, the state assembly was told today.

Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said nine areas were involved, including Kuala Lah, Kampung Tuel, Kampung Lut and Kampung Galang in Gua Musang.

“It was done after a proposal by the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa),” he said in response to a question by Abdul Aziz Yusoff (BN-Nenggiri).

“There were several other suggestions by Jakoa, but they have yet to be implemented due to some issues or technical problems.”

Amar, who is the state Public Administration, Regional Development, People’s Well-being and Integrity Committee chairman, also said the gazetting took into account the interests of the second and third generations of the Orang Asli community.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (BN-Galas).



