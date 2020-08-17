Can PN last, wonders Anwar after bill squeaks through

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim tonight questioned if the Perikatan Nasional government could survive and remain in power, after a Supply Bill was passed with a narrow majority.

“Will the government be able to survive with the support of 111 MPs or will there be another round of bribes with offers for posts,” the opposition leader said in a brief statement this evening.

His statement came hours after the Dewan Rakyat voted by 111 to 106 to approve the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020.

The bill seeks to approve an allocation of RM7.18 billion for government expenditure.

Five MPs were absent, among them three opposition members.

Under parliamentary convention, a government will fall if a financial measure does not receive the approval of the lower house.

The three opposition MPs absent were Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna), Wilfred Madius Tangau (Upko-Tuaran) and Christina Liew (PH-Tawau).

Anwar said the opposition coalition was satisfied with the reasons for the absence of the three MPs. “They were busy with the impending Sabah state elections.”

The other absentees were Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (BN-Gua Musang) and Maximus Ongkili (PBS-Kota Marudu).



