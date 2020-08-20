PJ temple chairman held over ‘power struggle’

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested the chairman of a temple management committee for alleged criminal intimidation against his predecessor and his wife at a car park after a recording of the incident went viral on social media.

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 41-year-old suspect was detained at Sea Park at about 3am yesterday.

He said police also seized two firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition from the suspect’s office in Balakong.

The woman had lodged a report on Tuesday claiming an acquaintance had threatened her and her husband at about 5.30pm that day.

“Early investigation revealed there was a misunderstanding related to power struggle between the suspect, who is the new chairman, and the woman’s husband, who was the former chairman, of the temple management committee in Sea Park,” he said in a statement today.

The woman’s husband had also lodged two police reports at the Sea Park police station on Aug 13.

Police said the suspect possessed a valid firearm licence issued by the Kajang police headquarters.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect has been released on police bail and that police are investigating if there is involvement by “Gang 21” and “Gang 04” in the dispute.



