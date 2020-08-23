Health ministry proposes extension of RMCO

KULAI: The health ministry has recommended that the National Security Council (MKN) extends the recovery movement control order (RMCO) beyond Aug 31 when it is scheduled to end.

Its minister Dr Adham Baba said the recommendation follows the World Health Organization’s statement that it expects the Covid-19 outbreak to last for at least two years.

Adham said the two-year period was a long time and various efforts have been implemented by the government, including embracing new norms to enable people to understand the common need to address the spread of the virus.

“For the RMCO, which will end on Aug 31, the MoH has made a recommendation to the MKN and also to the prime minister for it to continue until the situation is under control. So it is up to the prime minister to announce it in the near future.

“We can see certain countries are still struggling with increasing numbers of cases while we here are strengthening and controlling the country’s entry points and borders,” he said after officiating the Socso Prihatin programme at Felda Bukit Besar today.

Adham said the ministry would continue to implement active tracking through the MySejahtera application, and use of customer record books to identify individuals involved in Covid-19 clusters.

Asked to comment on the RM1,000 fine imposed on Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for allegedly breaching the mandatory quarantine, he said the ministry relied on the decision set by the authorities.

“That (RM1,000 fine) has been resolved. Health director-general (Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) has already commented on the issue on Twitter.

“We (health ministry) look at various angles. It is the maximum compound of RM1,000 (under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342), and if anyone wants to bring on other charges, it is up to them,” he said.

Earlier, the ministry had said in a statement that Khairuddin had committed an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

It provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or six months’ imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

