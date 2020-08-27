16 recoveries against 5 new Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: Recoveries outpaced new Covid-19 infections after 16 patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries to date is 8,994.

Only five new cases were recorded, of which three were local transmissions involving Malaysians in Melaka.

The three local transmissions were detected at an army camp in Terendak. The ministry, however, does not consider this to be a new cluster.

The remaining two infections were import cases involving Malaysian returning from the Philippines and Egypt.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 177 active cases were being treated in hospitals.

He said eight were receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, with six needing respiratory assistance.

No new deaths were recorded, with the toll remaining at 125.

Noor Hisham revealed that the infection rate – known as “R nought” or “R0” – in Malaysia had increased to 0.74, following the emergence of new clusters, including the Tawar cluster.

The lowest “R nought” recorded was 0.58 on Aug 4.

He said 4,521 individuals in the Tawar cluster have been screened, with 73 testing positive.

