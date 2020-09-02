Sabah polls candidates must be free from any court cases, says Bersih

KOTA KINABALU: Electoral watchdog Sabah Bersih wants political parties in the state to only field candidates who are free from any court cases in the coming snap state election.

In a statement here today, it called on the parties to field candidates who were free from all court charges, including corruption, and to make public their asset declarations after these were verified by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Sabah Bersih would also like to remind both the caretaker government of Sabah and the federal government against the abuse of public resources in campaigning for votes.

“This would be tantamount to using taxpayers’ money for the benefit of their own parties.

“There should be a level playing field for all contesting parties and candidates.

“We reiterate our call for a clean, free and fair election, and for compliance with all the laws under the Election Offences Act 1954.”

Bersih also urged the parties as well as voters to follow the SOPs drawn up by the health ministry, such as in the recent Chini and Slim by-elections.

“Eligible voters are encouraged to go out in full force to vote to ensure that the state election is clean, free and fair, with a credible outcome,” it said.

The Election Commission has set polling for Sept 26. Nomination day is on Sept 12 and early voting is on Sept 22.



